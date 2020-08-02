Shares of Catchmark Timb-A Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Specialized REITs Industry (CTT, DLR, CONE, HIFR, PCH)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Catchmark Timb-A ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 122.5%. Digital Realty is next with a EBITDA growth of 78.5%. Cyrusone Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 75.8%.

Infrareit Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 63.8%, and Potlatch Corp rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 62.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Potlatch Corp and will alert subscribers who have PCH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.