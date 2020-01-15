Shares of Castlight Heal-B Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Health Care Technology Industry (CSLT, INOV, TDOC, VEEV, VCRA)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Castlight Heal-B ranks lowest with a sales per share of $1.05. Inovalon Holdi-A is next with a sales per share of $3.08. Teladoc Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $4.80.
Veeva Systems-A follows with a sales per share of $4.90, and Vocera Communica rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $5.72.
