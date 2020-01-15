MySmarTrend
Shares of Castlight Heal-B Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Health Care Technology Industry (CSLT, INOV, TDOC, VEEV, VCRA)

Written on Wed, 01/15/2020 - 12:34am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Castlight Heal-B ranks lowest with a sales per share of $1.05. Inovalon Holdi-A is next with a sales per share of $3.08. Teladoc Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $4.80.

Veeva Systems-A follows with a sales per share of $4.90, and Vocera Communica rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $5.72.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Vocera Communica on October 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $23.38. Since that call, shares of Vocera Communica have fallen 14.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

