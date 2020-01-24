Shares of Casey'S General Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Food Retail Industry (CASY, NGVC, WMK, IMKTA, KR)
Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Casey'S General ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.4%. Following is Natural Grocers with a an earnings yield of 2.7%. Weis Markets Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 5.0%.
Ingles Markets-A follows with a an earnings yield of 6.1%, and Kroger Co rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 6.4%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Kroger Co on August 26th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $23.67. Since that recommendation, shares of Kroger Co have risen 19.9%. We continue to monitor Kroger Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest earnings yield :casy casey's general natural grocers weis markets inc ingles markets-a kroger co