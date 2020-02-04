Shares of Casey'S General Rank the Highest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Food Retail Industry (CASY, IMKTA, SFM, SFS, NGVC)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Casey'S General ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 21.6%. Following is Ingles Markets-A with a future earnings growth of 16.4%. Sprouts Farmers ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 10.5%.

Smart & Final St follows with a future earnings growth of 9.7%, and Natural Grocers rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 9.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Casey'S General on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $164.32. Since that call, shares of Casey'S General have fallen 19.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.