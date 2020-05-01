Shares of Casella Waste Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (CWST, CVA, SP, HCCI, WM)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Casella Waste ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Covanta Holding is next with a a beta of 0.8. Sp Plus Corp ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Heritage-Crystal follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Waste Management rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.9.

