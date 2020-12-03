Shares of Casella Waste Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (CWST, CVA, CLH, ECOL, WM)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Casella Waste ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 78.46. Covanta Holding is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 56.81. Clean Harbors ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 44.50.

Us Ecology Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 44.02, and Waste Management rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 43.48.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Casella Waste. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Casella Waste in search of a potential trend change.