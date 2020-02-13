Shares of Casella Waste Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (CWST, CVA, CLH, ECOL, WM)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Casella Waste ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 78.46. Following is Covanta Holding with a a debt to asset ratio of 56.81. Clean Harbors ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 44.50.

Us Ecology Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 44.02, and Waste Management rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 43.48.

