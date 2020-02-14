Shares of Carter'S Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (CRI, KORS, LULU, OXM, VFC)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Carter'S Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 3,641.3%. Following is Michael Kors Hol with a ROE of 2,652.1%. Lululemon Ath ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,749.5%.

Oxford Inds Inc follows with a ROE of 1,615.2%, and Vf Corp rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,420.0%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Oxford Inds Inc and will alert subscribers who have OXM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.