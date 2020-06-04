Shares of Carnival Corp Are Up on Strong Volume (CCL)

The price of Carnival Corp shares has climbed to $9.66 (a 13.8% change) on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 64.7 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 48.6 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Over the past year, Carnival Corp has traded in a range of $7.90 to $56.04 and is now at $9.43, 19% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 12% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.5%.

Over the past year, Carnival Corp has traded in a range of $7.90 to $56.04 and is now at $9.43, 19% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 12% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.5%.