Shares of Carlisle Cos Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (CSL, HON, RAVN, ROP, MMM)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Carlisle Cos Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $301,000. Honeywell Intl is next with a an RPE of $316,000. Raven Industries ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $326,000.

Roper Technologi follows with a an RPE of $332,000, and 3M Co rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $352,000.

