Shares of Care.Com Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Internet Software & Services Industry (CRCM , BV , MTCH , QTWO , AKAM )

We looked at the Internet Software & Services industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Care.Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM ) ranks first with a gain of 13.96%; Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV ) ranks second with a gain of 3.40%; and Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH ) ranks third with a gain of 3.24%.

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO ) follows with a gain of 3.24% and Akamai Technolog (NASDAQ:AKAM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.78%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Care.Com Inc on September 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $10.37. Since that recommendation, shares of Care.Com Inc have risen 45.6%. We continue to monitor Care.Com Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.