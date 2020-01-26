Shares of Care Capital Pro Rank the Highest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Health Care REITs Industry (CCP, LTC, NHI, SBRA, MPW)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Care Capital Pro ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 6.7%. Following is Ltc Properties with a an earnings yield of 4.5%. Natl Health Inv ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 4.4%.
Sabra Health Car follows with a an earnings yield of 4.3%, and Medical Properti rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 4.0%.
