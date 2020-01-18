Shares of Cardtronics Pl-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (CATM, TTEC, SYKE, BKI, EXLS)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Cardtronics Pl-A ranks lowest with a ROE of -3,353.4%. Teletech Hldgs is next with a ROE of 204.2%. Sykes Enterprise ranks third lowest with a ROE of 315.0%.

Black Knight Inc follows with a ROE of 891.8%, and Exlservice Holdi rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 949.5%.

