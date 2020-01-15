Shares of Cap Senior Livin Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Health Care Facilities Industry (CSU, BKD, ACHC, USPH, SEM)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Cap Senior Livin ranks lowest with a sales per share of $15.77. Brookdale Sr is next with a sales per share of $25.30. Acadia Healthcar ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $33.31.

Us Physical Ther follows with a sales per share of $33.74, and Select Medical rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $35.47.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Select Medical on May 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.11. Since that recommendation, shares of Select Medical have risen 56.5%. We continue to monitor Select Medical for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.