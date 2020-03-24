Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Sales Ratio in the Automotive Retail Industry (CWH, SAH, GPI, PAG, AN)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Camping World Holdings Inc ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.03. Following is Sonic Automoti-A with a a price to sales ratio of 0.04. Group 1 Automoti ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.07.

Penske Automotiv follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.08, and Autonation Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.11.

