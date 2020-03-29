Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Automotive Retail Industry (CWH, ORLY, ABG, KMX, SAH)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Camping World Holdings Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 4,607.0. O'Reilly Automot is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 456.1. Asbury Auto Grp ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 407.8.

Carmax Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 395.5, and Sonic Automoti-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 322.6.

