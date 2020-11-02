MySmarTrend
Shares of Callaway Golf Co Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Leisure Products Industry (ELY, PII, JOUT, MBUU, MPX)

Written on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 2:32am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest sales growth.

Callaway Golf Co ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,037.9%. Polaris Inds is next with a sales growth of 2,018.9%. Johnson Outdoo-A ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,310.5%.

Malibu Boats-A follows with a sales growth of 1,145.3%, and Marine Products rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,076.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Johnson Outdoo-A on September 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $61.03. Since that recommendation, shares of Johnson Outdoo-A have risen 21.9%. We continue to monitor Johnson Outdoo-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

