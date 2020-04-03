Shares of California Resources Corporation Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry (CRC, PXD, DVN, COP, ISRL)
Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
California Resources Corporation ranks highest with a sales per share of $61.85. Following is Pioneer Natural with a sales per share of $40.91. Devon Energy Co ranks third highest with a sales per share of $27.33.
Conocophillips follows with a sales per share of $25.27, and Isramco Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $24.26.
