Shares of California Resources Corporation Rank the Highest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry (CRC, EGY, REI, PDCE, ESTE)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

California Resources Corporation ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 130.8%. Following is VAALCO Energy, Inc. with a future earnings growth of 122.2%. Ring Energy Inc ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 74.1%.

Pdc Energy Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 72.6%, and Earthstone Ene-A rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 54.2%.

