Shares of Calgon Carbon Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (CCC, TROX, CBT, TREC, KOP)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Calgon Carbon ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.2%. Following is Tronox Ltd-Cl A with a forward earnings yield of 9.5%. Cabot Corp ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 9.5%.

Trecora Resource follows with a forward earnings yield of 9.9%, and Koppers Holdings rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 11.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Trecora Resource on August 15th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $8.74. Since that call, shares of Trecora Resource have fallen 18.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.