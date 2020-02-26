Shares of Calgon Carbon Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (CCC, TROX, TG, OLN, TREC)
Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Calgon Carbon ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.1%. Tronox Ltd-Cl A is next with a an earnings yield of 3.5%. Tredegar Corp ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.5%.
Olin Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 4.6%, and Trecora Resource rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 6.9%.
