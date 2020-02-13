Shares of Calgon Carbon Rank the Highest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (CCC, TROX, TG, OLN, TREC)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Calgon Carbon ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 47.08. Tronox Ltd-Cl A is next with a a P/E ratio of 29.67. Tredegar Corp ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 23.78.

Olin Corp follows with a a P/E ratio of 19.90, and Trecora Resource rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 15.47.

