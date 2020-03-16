Shares of Calgon Carbon Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (CCC, CBT, TREC, LYB, TROX)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Calgon Carbon ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.14. Cabot Corp is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.02. Trecora Resource ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.00.

Lyondellbasell-A follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.32, and Tronox Ltd-Cl A rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.16.

