Shares of Calamp Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Communications Equipment Industry (CAMP , NTGR , FFIV , CSCO , VIAV )

Written on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 4:31am
By Nick Russo

We looked at the Communications Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP ) ranks first with a gain of 3.64%; Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR ) ranks second with a gain of 2.52%; and F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV ) ranks third with a gain of 0.71%.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO ) follows with a gain of 0.28% and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.15%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Calamp Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Calamp Corp in search of a potential trend change.

