Shares of Cai Internationa Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (CAI, HEES, TITN, TGH, DNOW)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Cai Internationa ranks highest with a a beta of 1.9. Following is H&E Equipment Se with a a beta of 1.6. Titan Machinery ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.6.

Textainer Group follows with a a beta of 1.5, and Now Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.4.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cai Internationa on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $23.33. Since that recommendation, shares of Cai Internationa have risen 18.7%. We continue to monitor Cai Internationa for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.