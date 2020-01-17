Shares of Cadence Design Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Application Software Industry (CDNS , INTU , CTXS , ANSS , CRM )

Below are the top five companies in the Application Software industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS ) ranks first with a gain of 1.56%; Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU ) ranks second with a gain of 1.42%; and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS ) ranks third with a gain of 1.36%.

Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS ) follows with a gain of 0.92% and Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.90%.

