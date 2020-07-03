Shares of Cabot Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Current Ratio in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (CBT, WLK, OLN, KOP, TREC)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Cabot Corp ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.7. Following is Westlake Chemica with a a current ratio of 1.8. Olin Corp ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.8.

Koppers Holdings follows with a a current ratio of 1.8, and Trecora Resource rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.8.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cabot Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cabot Corp in search of a potential trend change.