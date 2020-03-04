Shares of Cable One Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Cable & Satellite Industry (CABO, CHTR, DISH, GNCMA, CMCSA)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Cable One Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $179.07. Charter Commun-A is next with a sales per share of $169.34. Dish Network-A ranks third highest with a sales per share of $30.39.

Gen Comm-A follows with a sales per share of $26.70, and Comcast Corp-A rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $18.50.

