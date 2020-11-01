Shares of Cable One Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Cable & Satellite Industry (CABO, CMCSA, DISH, LORL, LBRDA)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Cable One Inc ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 62.31. Comcast Corp-A is next with a a P/E ratio of 21.06. Dish Network-A ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 15.02.

Loral Space & Co follows with a a P/E ratio of 14.64, and Liberty Br-A rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 11.44.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Liberty Br-A on August 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $103.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Liberty Br-A have risen 24.0%. We continue to monitor Liberty Br-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.