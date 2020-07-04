Shares of Burlington Store Rank the Lowest in Terms of Current Ratio in the Apparel Retail Industry (BURL, DXLG, ASNA, BOOT, LB)
Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Burlington Store ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0. Destination Xl G is next with a a current ratio of 1.2. Ascena Retail Gr ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.2.
Boot Barn Holdin follows with a a current ratio of 1.6, and L Brands Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.6.
