Shares of Burlington Store Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Apparel Retail Industry (BURL, BOOT, ROST, ANF, CATO)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Burlington Store ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 33.22. Boot Barn Holdin is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 31.92. Ross Stores Inc ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.79.

Abercrombie & Fi follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 18.89, and Cato Corp-A rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 18.58.

