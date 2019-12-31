Shares of Builders Firstso Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Building Products Industry (BLDR, LII, GFF, NCS, ROCK)
Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Builders Firstso ranks highest with a EPS growth of 22,352.9%. Lennox Intl Inc is next with a EPS growth of 22,256.8%. Griffon Corp ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 11,111.1%.
Nci Building Sys follows with a EPS growth of 10,751.9%, and Gibraltar Indust rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 10,246.9%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Nci Building Sys on October 10th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.97. Since that call, shares of Nci Building Sys have fallen 61.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
