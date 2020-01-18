Shares of Build-A-Bear Wor Rank the Lowest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Specialty Stores Industry (BBW, TCS, ODP, BKS, BNED)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Build-A-Bear Wor ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.21. Following is Container Store with a FCF per share of $0.34. Office Depot Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.53.

Barnes & Noble follows with a FCF per share of $0.68, and Barnes & Noble E rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.72.

