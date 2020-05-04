Shares of Brown & Brown Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Insurance Brokers Industry (BRO, MMC, AON, AJG, EHTH)
Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Brown & Brown ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.9. Following is Marsh & Mclennan with a a beta of 0.9. Aon Plc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.
Arthur J Gallagh follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Ehealth Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.6.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Brown & Brown on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $44.94. Since that call, shares of Brown & Brown have fallen 25.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest beta brown & brown marsh & mclennan aon plc arthur j gallagh ehealth inc