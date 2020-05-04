Shares of Brown & Brown Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Insurance Brokers Industry (BRO, MMC, AON, AJG, EHTH)

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Brown & Brown ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.9. Following is Marsh & Mclennan with a a beta of 0.9. Aon Plc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Arthur J Gallagh follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Ehealth Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.6.

