Shares of Broadridge Finl Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (BR, DST, GPN, WEX, V)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest sales growth.

Broadridge Finl ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,299.6%. Following is Dst Systems Inc with a sales growth of 4,249.4%. Global Payments ranks third highest with a sales growth of 3,716.2%.

Wex Inc follows with a sales growth of 2,278.8%, and Visa Inc-Class A rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,172.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Visa Inc-Class A on October 17th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $178.65. Since that recommendation, shares of Visa Inc-Class A have risen 5.6%. We continue to monitor Visa Inc-Class A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.