Shares of Broadcom Ltd Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Semiconductors Industry (AVGO , QCOM , SWKS , INTC , QRVO )

We looked at the Semiconductors industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO ) ranks first with a gain of 11.81%; Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM ) ranks second with a gain of 9.26%; and Skyworks Solutio (NASDAQ:SWKS ) ranks third with a gain of 8.93%.

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC ) follows with a gain of 8.17% and Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.40%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Qorvo Inc on February 20th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $101.76. Since that call, shares of Qorvo Inc have fallen 23.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.