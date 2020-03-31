Shares of Brixmor Property Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Retail REITs Industry (BRX, KRG, RPT, SPG, KIM)
Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the lowest sales growth.
Brixmor Property ranks lowest with a sales growth of 58.1%. Kite Realty Grou is next with a sales growth of 132.6%. Ramco-Gershenson ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 159.1%.
Simon Property follows with a sales growth of 190.3%, and Kimco Realty rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 256.6%.
