Shares of Bright Horizons Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Education Services Industry (BFAM, DV, APEI, UTI, LRN)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Bright Horizons ranks lowest with a an RPE of $56,000. Following is Devry Education with a an RPE of $144,000. American Public ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $155,000.

Universal Technical Institute Inc follows with a an RPE of $187,000, and K12 Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $188,000.

