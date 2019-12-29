Shares of Bright Horizons Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Education Services Industry (BFAM, HMHC, UTI, DV, GHC)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Bright Horizons ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 158.0. Following is Houghton Mifflin with a a debt to equity ratio of 96.6. Universal Technical Institute Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 33.4.

Devry Education follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 19.1, and Graham Holding-B rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 16.9.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Houghton Mifflin on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $5.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Houghton Mifflin have risen 4.8%. We continue to monitor Houghton Mifflin for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.