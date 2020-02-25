Shares of Briggs & Strattn Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Sales Ratio in the Industrial Machinery Industry (BGG, SCX, PKOH, HY, NNBR)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Briggs & Strattn ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.08. L.S. Starrett Co. is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.16. Park Ohio Hldgs ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.24.

Hyster-Yale follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.28, and Nn Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.34.

