Shares of Briggs & Strattn Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Industrial Machinery Industry (BGG, NNBR, CVR, LDL, HURC)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Briggs & Strattn ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.41. Following is Nn Inc with a a price to book ratio of 0.51. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.84.

Lydall Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.04, and Hurco Companies rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.06.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Hurco Companies. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Hurco Companies in search of a potential trend change.