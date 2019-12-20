Shares of Briggs & Strattn Rank the Lowest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Industrial Machinery Industry (BGG, NPO, LDL, PKOH, HY)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Briggs & Strattn ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 4.25. Following is Enpro Industries with a a P/E ratio of 6.78. Lydall Inc ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 7.66.

Park Ohio Hldgs follows with a a P/E ratio of 10.17, and Hyster-Yale rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 11.16.

