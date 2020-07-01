Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry (BPT, ISRL, SBR, COP, MUR)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust ranks highest with a FCF per share of $5.29. Following is Isramco Inc with a FCF per share of $5.29. Sabine Royalty Trust ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.42.

Conocophillips follows with a FCF per share of $2.04, and Murphy Oil Corp rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $0.69.

