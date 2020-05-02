Shares of Boston Propertie Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Office REITs Industry (BXP, SLG, ARE, VNO, KRC)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Boston Propertie ranks highest with a sales per share of $17.05. Following is Sl Green Realty with a sales per share of $14.91. Alexandria Real ranks third highest with a sales per share of $12.45.

Vornado Rlty Tst follows with a sales per share of $11.74, and Kilroy Realty rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $7.34.

