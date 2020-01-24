Shares of Boot Barn Holdin Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Apparel Retail Industry (BOOT, BURL, ROST, GES, ZUMZ)
Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Boot Barn Holdin ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.0%. Burlington Store is next with a an earnings yield of 2.5%. Ross Stores Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.8%.
Guess? Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 3.1%, and Zumiez Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.8%.
