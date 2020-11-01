Shares of Boot Barn Holdin Rank the Highest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Apparel Retail Industry (BOOT, BURL, ROST, GES, ZUMZ)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Boot Barn Holdin ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 54.56. Following is Burlington Store with a a P/E ratio of 41.62. Ross Stores Inc ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 36.27.

Guess? Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 32.61, and Zumiez Inc rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 27.27.

