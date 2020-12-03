Shares of Boingo Wireless Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (WIFI)

The price of Boingo Wireless shares has slipped to $7.91 (a 24.7% change) on heavy trading volume. About 977,000 shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 614,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Boingo Wireless share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.96 and a 52-week low of $8.85 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $10.51 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.