MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of Boeing Co/The Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (BA , TGI , GD , SPR , NOC )

Written on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 4:25am
By Amy Schwartz

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Aerospace & Defense industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA ) ranks first with a gain of 3.57%; Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI ) ranks second with a gain of 3.45%; and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD ) ranks third with a gain of 2.47%.

Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR ) follows with a gain of 2.26% and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.66%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Boeing Co/The and will alert subscribers who have BA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: relative performance boeing co/the triumph group General Dynamics spirit aerosys-a Northrop Grumman

Ticker(s): BA TGI GD SPR NOC

Contact Amy Schwartz