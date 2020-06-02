Shares of Boeing Co/The Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (BA , TGI , GD , SPR , NOC )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Aerospace & Defense industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA ) ranks first with a gain of 3.57%; Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI ) ranks second with a gain of 3.45%; and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD ) ranks third with a gain of 2.47%.

Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR ) follows with a gain of 2.26% and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.66%.

