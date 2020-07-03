Shares of Bluerock Residen Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Residential REITs Industry (BRG, UMH, BRT, IRT, AMH)

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Bluerock Residen ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 160.8%. Umh Properties I is next with a EBITDA growth of 117.0%. BRT Apartments Corp ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 33.0%.

Independence Rea follows with a EBITDA growth of 26.3%, and American Homes-A rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 23.6%.

