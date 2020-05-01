Shares of Blue Bird Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (BLBD, SPAR, ALSN, MTOR, OSK)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Blue Bird Corp ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.5. Following is Spartan Motors with a a beta of 0.7. Allison Transmis ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.

Meritor Inc follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Oshkosh Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

